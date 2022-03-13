Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 34% against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $83,644.39 and $32.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

