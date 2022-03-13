Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.62 ($25.68).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.15) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA:DTE traded up €0.26 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €16.06 ($17.45). 14,161,573 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.42 and its 200-day moving average is €16.72. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.