Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 4,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

