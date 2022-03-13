Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.46. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.41 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

