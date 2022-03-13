Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $14,363.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001507 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064368 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,670,483 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.