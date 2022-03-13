Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 39.9% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $189,341.66 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 39.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,539,711 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

