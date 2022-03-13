DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Financial Survey

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.23 $597.55 million $6.33 15.53 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 12.10 -$19.50 million ($0.22) -219.09

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IAC/InterActiveCorp and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus price target of $171.17, indicating a potential upside of 74.14%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.71%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04% DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35%

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats DigitalOcean on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

