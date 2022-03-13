Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 151,240 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of SelectQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 71.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after buying an additional 448,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 508,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 168.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 548,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $365.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

