Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 279.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,548,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 205,192 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 310,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 172,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 144,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

