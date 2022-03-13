Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Lazydays worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of LAZY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $253.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

