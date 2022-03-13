Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 308,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

