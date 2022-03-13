Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Lessened by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $63,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,481 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after buying an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,095,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 1,040,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,432. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

