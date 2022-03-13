Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,525,000 after acquiring an additional 237,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 115,178 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 676,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $64.34.

