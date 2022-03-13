DinoExchange (DINO) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. DinoExchange has a market cap of $330,849.10 and $83.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.11 or 0.06630065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,104.12 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00041303 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

