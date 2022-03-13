DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 87.4% in February

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DKSHF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. DKSH has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

