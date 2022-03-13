Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

