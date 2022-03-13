Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company.

DG opened at $205.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

