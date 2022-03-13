Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 657,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 109,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.04 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

