Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after acquiring an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after acquiring an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

