Domani Wealth LLC Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $234.70 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

