Domani Wealth LLC Sells 22,765 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 70,403 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

