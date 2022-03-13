Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

