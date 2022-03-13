DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $21.83 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 121.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

