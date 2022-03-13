DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0002

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $348,401.84 and approximately $28,540.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00105069 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.