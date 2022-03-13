DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $46,443.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,721.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.29 or 0.00739352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00198863 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00025899 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

