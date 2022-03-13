Dreamcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $14,287.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dreamcoin has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,700,985 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

