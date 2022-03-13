DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,316.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. 120,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,958. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.