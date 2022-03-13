DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

