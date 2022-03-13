Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin Sells 10,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,050.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,486. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.