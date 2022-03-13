Dusk Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.38 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $118.76 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00104967 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

