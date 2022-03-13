DXdao (DXD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $214,930.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $451.09 or 0.01184994 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.25 million and $214,930.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.23 or 0.00294839 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003770 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003533 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

