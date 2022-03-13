Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period.

NYSE EFL opened at $9.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

