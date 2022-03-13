Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 83.6% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ETO opened at $26.60 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.