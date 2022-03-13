eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 130.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $500,297.50 and approximately $13.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00270107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001674 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

