Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WAVE stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.44 and a current ratio of 15.04.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

