Edgeware Hits Market Cap of $18.39 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $18.39 million and $741,047.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,737,001,319 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,972,967 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

