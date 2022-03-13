EFFORCE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00105632 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

