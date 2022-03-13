Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESALY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Eisai stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. Eisai has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

