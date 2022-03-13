El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 994.0 days.

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$4.85 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

