Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and $193,246.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.30 or 0.06551367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.60 or 0.99889804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

