Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,877 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,325,043. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,514. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.