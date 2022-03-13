Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 1,249,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,759. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

