Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after acquiring an additional 228,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 1,249,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,759. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

