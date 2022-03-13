Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 85.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 270.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $10.44 on Friday. Embraer has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

