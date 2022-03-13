EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

NYSE:EME opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

