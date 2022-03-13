Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,137 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

