Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$8.14. 328,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.99 million and a P/E ratio of -38.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

