Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $39.68 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Energi has a market capitalization of $39.68 million and approximately $434,339.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00181712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00358666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007850 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,900,633 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.