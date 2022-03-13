Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Energizer worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $29.38 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

