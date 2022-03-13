Energo (TSL) Market Cap Reaches $187,374.06

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Energo has a market cap of $187,374.06 and $9,951.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00104967 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

